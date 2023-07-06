Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, and Alexandre Muller, the No. 84-ranked player, will meet on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Muller's match against Alcaraz will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Muller Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Alcaraz took down Jeremy Chardy, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

Alcaraz was victorious in his previous tournament (cinch Championships), defeating No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the final 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.

Muller advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 82-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.

In the round of 128 of his previous tournament (French Open) on May 29, Muller was defeated by No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner 1-6, 4-6, 1-6.

Alcaraz hasn't squared off against Muller in the past five years.

Alcaraz vs. Muller Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Alexandre Muller -10000 Odds to Win Match +1350 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.9% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 72 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.