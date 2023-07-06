Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, and Alexandre Muller, the No. 84-ranked player, will meet on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Muller's match against Alcaraz will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Alcaraz vs. Muller Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Alcaraz took down Jeremy Chardy, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.
- Alcaraz was victorious in his previous tournament (cinch Championships), defeating No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the final 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.
- Muller advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 82-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday.
- In the round of 128 of his previous tournament (French Open) on May 29, Muller was defeated by No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner 1-6, 4-6, 1-6.
- Alcaraz hasn't squared off against Muller in the past five years.
Alcaraz vs. Muller Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Alexandre Muller
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1350
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|6.9%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|72
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|28
