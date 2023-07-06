No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will take on No. 84 Alexandre Muller in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, July 6.

In the Round of 64, Alcaraz is favored over Muller, with -10000 odds compared to the underdog's +1350.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 99.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Alexandre Muller -10000 Odds to Win Match +1350 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.9% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 72 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Trends and Insights

Alcaraz is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Jeremy Chardy in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Muller advanced past Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has played 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.0 games per match (33.6 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 62.0% of games.

Muller has averaged 23.8 games per match (24.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 24 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

Alcaraz and Muller have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.