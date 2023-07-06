Thursday's WNBA schedule includes Alyssa Thomas' Connecticut Sun (12-5) hosting the Seattle Storm (4-12) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's last game, it lost to Las Vegas 102-84. The Sun were led by DeWanna Bonner, who finished with 19 points, and Natisha Hiedeman, with 13 points. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 27 points, Seattle ended up losing to New York 81-66 in their last game.

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-450 to win)

Sun (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+350 to win)

Storm (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are averaging 83.9 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really shined defensively, allowing only 79.6 points per game (third-best).

This season, Connecticut is averaging 35 boards per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.9 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sun have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 21.3 dimes per contest.

Connecticut has been thriving in terms of turnovers this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Sun are making 6.6 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Connecticut has been thriving in terms of defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.2) and best in three-point percentage allowed (29.4%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Sun score 3.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (85.5 at home, 82.4 on the road), and are also giving up 2.2 more points per home game compared to road games (80.8 at home, 78.6 on the road).

Connecticut rebounds better at home than on the road (36.9 RPG at home, 33.3 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.9 at home, 35.9 on the road).

On average, the Sun have more assists at home than on the road (22.5 at home, 20.2 on the road). During 2023, Connecticut has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (11.5 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced a lower number of turnovers at home than on the road (14.3 per game at home versus 15.2 on the road).

In 2023 the Sun average 6.6 made three-pointers at home and 6.7 away, while making 35.1% from deep at home compared to 33.7% away.

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 5.8 three-pointers conceded at home and 6.6 away, while allowing 29.5% shooting from deep at home compared to 29.4% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 90% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-1).

The Sun have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Connecticut has beaten the spread seven times in 16 games.

Connecticut has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Sun have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

