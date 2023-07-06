In Thursday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Corentin Moutet, the No. 71-ranked player, will compete against Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 92).

Moutet's match against Safiullin can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Corentin Moutet vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Moutet vs. Safiullin Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Moutet defeated Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

In his last tournament, Mallorca Championships, Moutet went down in the quarterfinals to No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 5-7, 2-6 on June 29.

Safiullin beat Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the round of 16 of his last tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 27, Safiullin was beaten by No. 298-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-7, 3-6.

Moutet and Safiullin competed in the Round of 16 at the 2021 ATP Challenger Orleans, France Men Singles on September 29, 2021. Moutet won the match 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.

In three total sets, Moutet has the advantage, winning two of them, while Safiullin has won one.

Safiullin has gotten the better of Moutet in 31 total games between them, winning 16 games (51.6%) against Moutet's 15.

Moutet vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities

Corentin Moutet Roman Safiullin -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.