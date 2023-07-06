Corentin Moutet (No. 71 ranking) will face Roman Safiullin (No. 92) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

Safiullin is getting -125 odds to take home a win versus Moutet (+100).

Corentin Moutet vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Corentin Moutet vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has a 55.6% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Roman Safiullin +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Corentin Moutet vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Moutet took down Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

Safiullin came out on top 2-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 against Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Moutet has played 36 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (36.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his six matches on grass over the past year, Moutet has played an average of 26.0 games (33.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Safiullin is averaging 23.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.3% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Safiullin has played eight matches and averaged 22.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set.

In the one match between Moutet and Safiullin dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Orleans, France Men Singles Round of 16, Moutet was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.

Moutet and Safiullin have faced off in three sets against each other, with Moutet taking two of them.

Safiullin has the edge in 31 total games versus Moutet, capturing 16 of them.

In one match between Moutet and Safiullin, they have played 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

