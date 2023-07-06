Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A match between Danielle Collins (No. 52) and Belinda Bencic (No. 14) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Collins and Bencic take the court.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Collins vs. Bencic Matchup Info
- By beating No. 58-ranked Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-4 on Monday, Collins advanced to the Round of 64.
- Collins was beaten in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament (French Open) 4-6, 2-6 by No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula on May 28.
- Bencic advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 147-ranked Katie Swan 7-5, 6-2 on Monday.
- In the round of 128 of her previous tournament (French Open) on May 29, Bencic was eliminated by No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- Collins and Bencic have squared off once in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, and Collins was victorious, winning 6-3, 6-1.
- In two total sets, Collins has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Bencic has taken zero.
- Collins has bested Bencic in 16 total games between them, claiming 12 games (75.0%) against Bencic's four.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.