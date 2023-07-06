A match between Danielle Collins (No. 52) and Belinda Bencic (No. 14) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to see Collins and Bencic take the court.

Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Collins vs. Bencic Matchup Info