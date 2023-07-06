In a match scheduled for Thursday, Belinda Bencic (No. 14 in rankings) will meet Danielle Collins (No. 52) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Bencic is getting -275 odds to claim a win against Collins (+210).

Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 73.3% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Belinda Bencic +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Danielle Collins vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Collins defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bencic won 7-5, 6-2 versus Katie Swan in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Collins has played 31 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match.

Bencic is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 47 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 56.4% of those games.

Bencic is averaging 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set in one match on grass in the past year.

In the one match between Collins and Bencic dating back to 2015, in the Adelaide International quarterfinals, Collins came out on top 6-3, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Collins has won two versus Bencic (100.0%), while Bencic has clinched zero.

Collins and Bencic have faced off in 16 total games, with Collins winning 12 and Bencic capturing four.

Collins and Bencic have matched up one time, averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

