Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3-ranked player, and Adrian Mannarino, the No. 35-ranked player, will meet on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Mannarino attempts to take down Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev vs. Mannarino Matchup Info

By beating No. 391-ranked Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Medvedev reached the Round of 64.

In the Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev's last tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 5-7, 6-7 by No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut on June 23.

Mannarino came out on top 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 against Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his most recent tournament, Mannarino came up just short of the title, losing to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks 1-6, 4-6 in Mallorca Championships final on July 1.

Medvedev and Mannarino have been evenly balanced, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Mannarino had the leg up in their most recent match on June 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev and Mannarino have squared off in five total sets, with Medvedev securing the win in three sets and Mannarino claiming two of them.

It's been an even split when Medvedev and Mannarino have squared off, each taking 26 games.

Medvedev vs. Mannarino Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Adrian Mannarino -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

