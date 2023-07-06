Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3-ranked player, and Adrian Mannarino, the No. 35-ranked player, will meet on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can follow the action on ESPN as Mannarino attempts to take down Medvedev.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Medvedev vs. Mannarino Matchup Info
- By beating No. 391-ranked Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Medvedev reached the Round of 64.
- In the Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev's last tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 5-7, 6-7 by No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut on June 23.
- Mannarino came out on top 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 against Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- In his most recent tournament, Mannarino came up just short of the title, losing to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks 1-6, 4-6 in Mallorca Championships final on July 1.
- Medvedev and Mannarino have been evenly balanced, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matches. Mannarino had the leg up in their most recent match on June 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- Medvedev and Mannarino have squared off in five total sets, with Medvedev securing the win in three sets and Mannarino claiming two of them.
- It's been an even split when Medvedev and Mannarino have squared off, each taking 26 games.
Medvedev vs. Mannarino Odds and Probabilities
|Daniil Medvedev
|Adrian Mannarino
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|60.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.