Adrian Mannarino (No. 35) will take on Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

With -400 odds, Medvedev is favored over Mannarino (+290) for this matchup.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 80.0% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Adrian Mannarino -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 391-ranked Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday, Medvedev advanced to the Round of 64.

Mannarino reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 97-ranked Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Medvedev has played 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches).

Medvedev has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 25.8 games per match.

In his 60 matches in the past year across all court types, Mannarino is averaging 24.2 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.9% of those games.

Mannarino is averaging 25.6 games per match and 10.1 games per set in 11 matches on grass in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches, Medvedev and Mannarino have split 1-1. Mannarino took their most recent battle on June 15, 2023, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev and Mannarino have played five total sets, with Medvedev winning three of them and Mannarino two.

Including all matches between Medvedev and Mannarino, each player has captured 26 games.

In their two matches against each other, Medvedev and Mannarino are averaging 26 games and 2.5 sets.

