Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Gregoire Barrere, the No. 49-ranked player, taking on Denis Shapovalov, the No. 29-ranked player.
The Shapovalov-Barrere matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Shapovalov vs. Barrere Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shapovalov beat No. 107-ranked Radu Albot, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
- In his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Shapovalov went down in the round of 16 to No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6 on June 21.
- Barrere defeated Lloyd Harris 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- In his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on July 1, Barrere played Tommy Paul in the semifinals and was eliminated 4-6, 3-6.
- Shapovalov hasn't gone toe to toe with Barrere in the past five years.
Shapovalov vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities
|Denis Shapovalov
|Gregoire Barrere
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|53.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.9
