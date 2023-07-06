The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Thursday, with Gregoire Barrere, the No. 49-ranked player, taking on Denis Shapovalov, the No. 29-ranked player.

The Shapovalov-Barrere matchup can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shapovalov vs. Barrere Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shapovalov beat No. 107-ranked Radu Albot, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

In his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Shapovalov went down in the round of 16 to No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 4-6 on June 21.

Barrere defeated Lloyd Harris 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on July 1, Barrere played Tommy Paul in the semifinals and was eliminated 4-6, 3-6.

Shapovalov hasn't gone toe to toe with Barrere in the past five years.

Shapovalov vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities

Denis Shapovalov Gregoire Barrere -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.