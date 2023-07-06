On Thursday, Denis Shapovalov (No. 29 in the world) meets Gregoire Barrere (No. 49) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Shapovalov has -175 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 over Barrere (+135).

Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has a 63.6% chance to win.

Denis Shapovalov Gregoire Barrere -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Denis Shapovalov vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Shapovalov took down Radu Albot 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Barrere took home the win 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 versus Lloyd Harris in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his 47 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shapovalov has played an average of 26.8 games (40.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Shapovalov has played an average of 23.0 games.

Barrere has played 43 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.1% of those games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Barrere has averaged 25.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set, winning 49.2% of those games.

Shapovalov and Barrere have not matched up against each other since 2015.

