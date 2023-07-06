DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .219 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this season (21 of 73), with more than one RBI six times (8.2%).

In 24 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .254 AVG .183 .320 OBP .253 .433 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings