A match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 43) and Rebeka Masarova (No. 66) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Cocciaretto and Masarova take the court.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cocciaretto vs. Masarova Matchup Info

Cocciaretto is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 71-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Cocciaretto was beaten in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova on June 26.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Masarova took home the victory against No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.

Masarova was taken down by No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro 7-6, 1-1 (retired) in the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, on June 29.

Cocciaretto and Masarova haven't played each other in the last five years.

Cocciaretto vs. Masarova Odds and Probabilities

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Rebeka Masarova +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

