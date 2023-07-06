Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 43) and Rebeka Masarova (No. 66) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Cocciaretto vs. Masarova Matchup Info
- Cocciaretto is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 71-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in Wednesday's Round of 128.
- Cocciaretto was beaten in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova on June 26.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Masarova took home the victory against No. 31-ranked Mayar Sherif, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-6.
- Masarova was taken down by No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro 7-6, 1-1 (retired) in the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, on June 29.
- Cocciaretto and Masarova haven't played each other in the last five years.
Cocciaretto vs. Masarova Odds and Probabilities
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|Rebeka Masarova
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|44.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.4
