Rebeka Masarova (No. 66) will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6.

Masarova is favored (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Cocciaretto, who is +125.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 61.5% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Rebeka Masarova +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

Cocciaretto is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 71-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Masarova took down Mayar Sherif 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Cocciaretto has played 40 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

In her one match on grass over the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has played an average of 19.0 games.

In her 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Masarova is averaging 22.4 games per match and winning 53.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Masarova has played five matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Cocciaretto and Masarova have played in the last five years.

