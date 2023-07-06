Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) and Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 117) is on tap for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Watch on ESPN as Stricker tries to take down Tiafoe.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Tiafoe vs. Stricker Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Tiafoe eliminated No. 62-ranked Yibing Wu, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda (6-7, 3-6) on June 21 in the round of 16 of his last tournament, cinch Championships.
- Stricker advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 93-ranked Alexei Popyrin 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.
- In French Open, Stricker's previous tournament, he played No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul in the round of 128 on May 30 and was beaten 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.
- Tiafoe and Stricker haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Tiafoe vs. Stricker Odds and Probabilities
|Frances Tiafoe
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
