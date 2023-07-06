A match between Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) and Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 117) is on tap for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Watch on ESPN as Stricker tries to take down Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe vs. Stricker Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Tiafoe eliminated No. 62-ranked Yibing Wu, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda (6-7, 3-6) on June 21 in the round of 16 of his last tournament, cinch Championships.

Stricker advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 93-ranked Alexei Popyrin 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.

In French Open, Stricker's previous tournament, he played No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul in the round of 128 on May 30 and was beaten 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Tiafoe and Stricker haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Tiafoe vs. Stricker Odds and Probabilities

Frances Tiafoe Dominic Stephan Stricker -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

