In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker versus No. 10 Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Stricker, who is +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 81.8% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Dominic Stephan Stricker -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated Yibing Wu 7-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Stricker won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 versus Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Tiafoe has played 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.4 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Tiafoe has played six matches over the past year, totaling 25.8 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.

Stricker has played 24 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.3 games per match (29.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.4% of those games.

Stricker is averaging 31.0 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set through four matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Tiafoe and Stricker have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.