AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Francisco Cerundolo and Jiri Lehecka will clash on Thursday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Cerundolo try to take down Lehecka on ESPN.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jiri Lehecka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cerundolo vs. Lehecka Matchup Info

Cerundolo is looking to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 69-ranked Nuno Borges in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Cerundolo won his last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), beating No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul in the final 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on July 1.

Lehecka made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 72-ranked Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Lehecka was eliminated in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 22, when he lost 2-6, 3-6 to Carlos Alcaraz.

Cerundolo hasn't played Lehecka in the past five years.

Cerundolo vs. Lehecka Odds and Probabilities

Francisco Cerundolo Jiri Lehecka -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

