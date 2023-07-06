In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 19) faces Jiri Lehecka (No. 37).

In this Round of 64 match, Cerundolo is the favorite (-125) against Lehecka (+100) .

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 55.6% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Jiri Lehecka -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

Cerundolo is looking to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 69-ranked Nuno Borges in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Lehecka won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 versus Sebastian Ofner in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court types), Cerundolo has played 25.5 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.5% of them.

Cerundolo has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 25.3 games per match.

Lehecka has played 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.5 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Lehecka has averaged 22.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Cerundolo and Lehecka have not competed against each other.

