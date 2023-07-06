Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .201 with six doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits five times (13.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in 14 games this year (36.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.176
|AVG
|.231
|.238
|OBP
|.296
|.324
|SLG
|.477
|5
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|21/5
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
