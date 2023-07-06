Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 78 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .415.

In 68.2% of his games this year (58 of 85), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 24.7% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 37 .231 AVG .262 .320 OBP .323 .426 SLG .403 15 XBH 12 9 HR 4 22 RBI 14 29/22 K/BB 22/14 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings