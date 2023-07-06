Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 78 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .415.
- In 68.2% of his games this year (58 of 85), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.7% of his games this season, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.262
|.320
|OBP
|.323
|.426
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|29/22
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
