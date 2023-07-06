Guido Pella and Harold Mayot are set to match up in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 6.

Guido Pella vs. Harold Mayot Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pella vs. Mayot Matchup Info

By taking down No. 14-ranked Borna Coric 6-3, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 1-6 on Monday, Pella advanced to the Round of 64.

In the Mallorca Championships, Pella's previous tournament, he was defeated 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino on June 27 in the round of 16 round.

Mayot is coming off a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 94-ranked Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 23, Mayot lost to No. 194-ranked Marc Polmans, 5-7, 5-7, in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, French Open.

Pella and Mayot haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Pella vs. Mayot Odds and Probabilities

Guido Pella Harold Mayot +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

