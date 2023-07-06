In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 181-ranked Harold Mayot versus No. 308 Guido Pella.

In this Round of 64 match versus Pella (+110), Mayot is favored to win with -145 odds.

Guido Pella vs. Harold Mayot Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Guido Pella vs. Harold Mayot Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harold Mayot has a 59.2% chance to win.

Guido Pella Harold Mayot +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Guido Pella vs. Harold Mayot Trends and Insights

Pella took down Borna Coric 6-3, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 1-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Mayot advanced past Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Pella has played 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.1 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Pella has played two matches over the past year, totaling 30.5 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

In his six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mayot is averaging 22.3 games per match (28.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 59.0% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Mayot has played four matches and averaged 22.5 games per match (28.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Pella and Mayot have played in the last five years.

