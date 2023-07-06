Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on July 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .263 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 24 of 38 games this season (63.2%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (23.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven in a run in 15 games this season (39.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 38 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.235
|AVG
|.304
|.276
|OBP
|.310
|.444
|SLG
|.536
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.29 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (4-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
