In Thursday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Ilya Ivashka, the No. 102-ranked player, will battle Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 24).

You can watch Dimitrov attempt to knock off Ivashka on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ivashka vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

By taking down No. 104-ranked Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday, Ivashka advanced to the Round of 64.

In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships), Ivashka was beaten by Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 on June 25, in the round of 32.

Dimitrov took home the win 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 against Sho Shimabukuro in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

On June 23, Dimitrov lost to No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 4-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal of cinch Championships, his most recent tournament.

In three head-to-head matches, Ivashka has beaten Dimitrov two times, while Dimitrov has claimed victory in one match. Ivashka won their last matchup 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Sofia Open on September 28, 2022.

In six total sets, Ivashka has the upper hand, earning the win in four of them, while Dimitrov has taken two.

Ivashka has taken 34 games against Dimitrov, good for a 54.0% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has claimed 29 games.

Ivashka vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Ilya Ivashka Grigor Dimitrov +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.