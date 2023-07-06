Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Thursday's Round of 64 of Wimbledon, Ilya Ivashka, the No. 102-ranked player, will battle Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 24).
You can watch Dimitrov attempt to knock off Ivashka on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Ivashka vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 104-ranked Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday, Ivashka advanced to the Round of 64.
- In his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships), Ivashka was beaten by Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 on June 25, in the round of 32.
- Dimitrov took home the win 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 against Sho Shimabukuro in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- On June 23, Dimitrov lost to No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 4-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal of cinch Championships, his most recent tournament.
- In three head-to-head matches, Ivashka has beaten Dimitrov two times, while Dimitrov has claimed victory in one match. Ivashka won their last matchup 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Sofia Open on September 28, 2022.
- In six total sets, Ivashka has the upper hand, earning the win in four of them, while Dimitrov has taken two.
- Ivashka has taken 34 games against Dimitrov, good for a 54.0% winning percentage, while Dimitrov has claimed 29 games.
Ivashka vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Ilya Ivashka
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+340
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|22.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|37.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.