In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov versus No. 102 Ilya Ivashka.

In the Round of 64, Dimitrov is favored over Ivashka, with -500 odds compared to the underdog's +340.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has an 83.3% chance to win.

Ilya Ivashka Grigor Dimitrov +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.7

Ilya Ivashka vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 104-ranked Federico Coria 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday, Ivashka reached the Round of 64.

Dimitrov advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 162-ranked Sho Shimabukuro 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday.

In his 45 matches over the past year across all court types, Ivashka has played an average of 26.2 games (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

Ivashka has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 22.5 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Dimitrov has played 50 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match (28.2 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Dimitrov is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Ivashka has two wins, while Dimitrov has one. In their last meeting on September 28, 2022, Ivashka was victorious 6-3, 7-6.

Ivashka and Dimitrov have faced off in six sets against on another, with Ivashka capturing four of them.

Ivashka and Dimitrov have squared off in 63 total games, and Ivashka has won more often, capturing 34 of them.

Ivashka and Dimitrov have squared off three times, averaging 21 games and two sets per match.

