Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .686 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .309.

Duran has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (30.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (30.3%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .337 AVG .284 .408 OBP .308 .548 SLG .440 17 XBH 14 2 HR 2 17 RBI 12 27/13 K/BB 39/3 9 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings