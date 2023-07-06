Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Orioles.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .149 with a double, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 28), and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (39.3%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|.118
|AVG
|.194
|.211
|OBP
|.225
|.353
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|5
|4
|RBI
|10
|16/6
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.58, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
