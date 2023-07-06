Madison Brengle, the No. 114-ranked player, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 22-ranked player, will come together on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Brengle tries to take down Alexandrova.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Brengle vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brengle took down Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1.

In the Viking International Eastbourne, Brengle's previous tournament, she was beaten 1-6, 5-7 by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia on June 27 in the round of 32 round.

Alexandrova defeated Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Alexandrova suffered defeat in the semifinal of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 24, when she went down 3-6, 4-6 to Petra Kvitova.

Brengle and Alexandrova have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land, and Brengle was victorious, winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Brengle has bested Alexandrova in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Alexandrova's one.

Brengle and Alexandrova have played 33 total games, with Brengle winning 17 games and Alexandrova being victorious in 16.

Brengle vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities

Madison Brengle Ekaterina Alexandrova +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 35.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.