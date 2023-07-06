Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Madison Brengle, the No. 114-ranked player, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 22-ranked player, will come together on July 6 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can follow the action on ESPN as Brengle tries to take down Alexandrova.
Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Brengle vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brengle took down Sara Errani 6-3, 6-1.
- In the Viking International Eastbourne, Brengle's previous tournament, she was beaten 1-6, 5-7 by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia on June 27 in the round of 32 round.
- Alexandrova defeated Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Alexandrova suffered defeat in the semifinal of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 24, when she went down 3-6, 4-6 to Petra Kvitova.
- Brengle and Alexandrova have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land, and Brengle was victorious, winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
- Brengle has bested Alexandrova in three total sets, winning two sets (66.7%) against Alexandrova's one.
- Brengle and Alexandrova have played 33 total games, with Brengle winning 17 games and Alexandrova being victorious in 16.
Brengle vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities
|Madison Brengle
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|35.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.1
