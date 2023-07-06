No. 114-ranked Madison Brengle will meet No. 22 Ekaterina Alexandrova in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, July 6.

Alexandrova is getting -700 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Brengle (+450).

Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 87.5% chance to win.

Madison Brengle Ekaterina Alexandrova +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 35.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.1

Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brengle took down No. 79-ranked Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexandrova won 6-4, 6-3 against Emma Navarro in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her 33 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Brengle has played an average of 21.5 games.

On grass, Brengle has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.

Alexandrova has played 49 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 54.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Alexandrova has played nine matches and averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

On August 24, 2022, Brengle and Alexandrova played in the Tennis in the Land Round of 16. Brengle took home the victory 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Brengle has taken two sets versus Alexandrova (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Alexandrova's one.

Brengle has the edge in 33 total games versus Alexandrova, winning 17 of them.

In their one match against each other, Brengle and Alexandrova are averaging 33.0 games and 3.0 sets.

