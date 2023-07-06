The Round of 64 of Wimbledon will see Marcos Giron and Marton Fucsovics square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Thursday, July 6.

You can see Giron attempt to hold off Fucsovics on ESPN.

Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Giron vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info