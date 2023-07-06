Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 64 of Wimbledon will see Marcos Giron and Marton Fucsovics square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Thursday, July 6.
You can see Giron attempt to hold off Fucsovics on ESPN.
Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Giron vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info
- Giron advanced past Hugo Dellien 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In his last tournament (Mallorca Championships), Giron was beaten by Guido Pella 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 on June 25, in the round of 32.
- Fucsovics eliminated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- On June 17, Fucsovics was defeated by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 6-7, in the semifinal of MercedesCup, his most recent tournament.
- Giron and Fucsovics have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau, and Fucsovics was victorious, winning 6-3, 6-4.
- Fucsovics and Giron have matched up for two sets, and Fucsovics has won all of them.
- Fucsovics and Giron have matched up for 19 total games, with Fucsovics taking 12 games and Giron coming out on top in seven.
