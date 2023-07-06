In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Marton Fucsovics (ranked No. 67) takes on Marcos Giron (No. 65).

In this Round of 64 match, Fucsovics is favored (-225) against Giron (+170) .

Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 69.2% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Marton Fucsovics +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Marcos Giron vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Giron advanced past Hugo Dellien 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Fucsovics will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 31-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Giron has played 24.1 games per match (28.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Giron has played an average of 25.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Fucsovics has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 25.3 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Fucsovics is averaging 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.

On March 24, 2022, Giron and Fucsovics played in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 128. Fucsovics took home the win 6-3, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Fucsovics has taken two versus Giron (100.0%), while Giron has clinched zero.

Fucsovics has defeated Giron in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% winning percentage.

Giron and Fucsovics have played one time, averaging 19 games and two sets per match.

