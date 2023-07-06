AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Marie Bouzkova and Anett Kontaveit will clash on Thursday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Check out the Bouzkova-Kontaveit match on ESPN.

Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bouzkova vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info

By taking down No. 116-ranked Simona Waltert 6-1, 6-4 on Monday, Bouzkova advanced to the Round of 64.

In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Bouzkova was eliminated by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 on June 27, in the round of 32.

Kontaveit advanced past Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Kontaveit was eliminated in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament (French Open) on May 29, when she lost 6-7, 2-6 to Bernarda Pera.

Bouzkova and Kontaveit went head to head in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open on August 25, 2020. Kontaveit took the victory 6-3, 6-3.

Kontaveit has taken two sets against Bouzkova, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Bouzkova has claimed zero sets.

Kontaveit and Bouzkova have squared off in 18 total games, with Kontaveit taking 12 games and Bouzkova coming out on top in six.

Bouzkova vs. Kontaveit Odds and Probabilities

Marie Bouzkova Anett Kontaveit -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

