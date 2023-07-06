Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Marie Bouzkova and Anett Kontaveit will clash on Thursday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Check out the Bouzkova-Kontaveit match on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Bouzkova vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 116-ranked Simona Waltert 6-1, 6-4 on Monday, Bouzkova advanced to the Round of 64.
- In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Bouzkova was eliminated by Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 on June 27, in the round of 32.
- Kontaveit advanced past Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.
- Kontaveit was eliminated in the round of 128 of her most recent tournament (French Open) on May 29, when she lost 6-7, 2-6 to Bernarda Pera.
- Bouzkova and Kontaveit went head to head in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open on August 25, 2020. Kontaveit took the victory 6-3, 6-3.
- Kontaveit has taken two sets against Bouzkova, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Bouzkova has claimed zero sets.
- Kontaveit and Bouzkova have squared off in 18 total games, with Kontaveit taking 12 games and Bouzkova coming out on top in six.
Bouzkova vs. Kontaveit Odds and Probabilities
|Marie Bouzkova
|Anett Kontaveit
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.