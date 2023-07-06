In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Anett Kontaveit (ranked No. 81) faces Marie Bouzkova (No. 33).

Bouzkova is getting -210 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 against Kontaveit (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Anett Kontaveit -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marie Bouzkova vs. Anett Kontaveit Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 116-ranked Simona Waltert 6-1, 6-4 on Monday, Bouzkova advanced to the Round of 64.

Kontaveit will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 111-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Bouzkova has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 19.7 games per match.

Bouzkova has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.7 games per match.

Kontaveit has averaged 20.3 games per match through her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.4% of the games.

On August 25, 2020, Bouzkova and Kontaveit matched up in the Western & Southern Open Round of 16. Kontaveit took home the win 6-3, 6-3.

Kontaveit and Bouzkova have squared off in two sets against each other, with Kontaveit taking two of them.

Kontaveit has the upper hand in 18 total games against Bouzkova, capturing 12 of them.

Kontaveit and Bouzkova have matched up one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.