Mikael Ymer and Taylor Fritz are scheduled to match up in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 6.

You can watch Ymer attempt to hold off Fritz on ESPN.

Mikael Ymer vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Ymer vs. Fritz Matchup Info

By taking down No. 83-ranked Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Ymer reached the Round of 64.

Ymer was defeated by Mackenzie McDonald short of the final (4-6, 6-3, 3-6) on June 29 in the quarterfinals of his most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Fritz was victorious 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, Fritz was defeated by No. 64-ranked McDonald 6-7, 6-7.

Ymer hasn't matched up with Fritz in the past five years.

Ymer vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Mikael Ymer Taylor Fritz +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

