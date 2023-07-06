In a match slated for Thursday, Taylor Fritz (No. 9 in rankings) will face Mikael Ymer (No. 59) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Against the underdog Ymer (+333), Fritz is the favorite (-500) to make it to the Round of 32.

Mikael Ymer vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Mikael Ymer vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Mikael Ymer Taylor Fritz +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 40.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.6

Mikael Ymer vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Ymer took down Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Fritz made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 45-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 on Monday.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Ymer has played 23.8 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.6% of them.

Ymer has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 26.5 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches).

Fritz has averaged 26.0 games per match (42.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 67 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.6% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Fritz has averaged 28.3 games per match (55.0 in best-of-five matches) and 11.3 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Ymer and Fritz have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

