AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Milos Raonic and Tommy Paul will clash on Thursday in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can see Raonic attempt to take down Paul on ESPN.

Milos Raonic vs. Tommy Paul Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Raonic vs. Paul Matchup Info

Raonic is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 159-ranked Dennis Novak in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Raonic was eliminated by Jordan Thompson (6-7, 1-6) on June 15 in the round of 16 of his previous tournament, Libema Open.

Paul will look to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 212-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In his last tournament, Paul came up just short of the title, losing to No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 in Viking International Eastbourne final on July 1.

Raonic and Paul went head to head in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC on March 16, 2021. Raonic won the match 7-6, 6-4.

Raonic has bested Paul in two total sets, claiming two sets (100.0%) against Paul's zero.

Raonic and Paul have played 23 total games, with Raonic winning 13 games and Paul being victorious in 10.

Raonic vs. Paul Odds and Probabilities

Milos Raonic Tommy Paul +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

