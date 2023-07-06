In Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul against Milos Raonic.

With -275 odds, Paul is the favorite against Raonic (+210) for this matchup.

Milos Raonic vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Milos Raonic vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 73.3% chance to win.

Milos Raonic Tommy Paul +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Milos Raonic vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

Raonic advanced past Dennis Novak 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Paul will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 212-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Raonic has played 19.5 games per match in his two matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Raonic has played two matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 48.7% of games.

Paul has averaged 25.7 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 60 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.4% of the games.

In nine matches on grass in the past 12 months, Paul has averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 55.8% of those games.

In the lone match between Raonic and Paul dating back to 2015, in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Round of 32, Raonic won 7-6, 6-4.

Raonic and Paul have squared off in two total sets, with Raonic securing two of them and Paul zero.

Raonic and Paul have competed in 23 total games, and Raonic has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

Raonic and Paul have played one time, averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

