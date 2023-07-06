The Round of 64 of Wimbledon will see Mirra Andreeva and Barbora Krejcikova match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Thursday, July 6.

You can watch Andreeva attempt to hold off Krejcikova on ESPN.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Andreeva vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info

Andreeva took down Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In the French Open, Andreeva's most recent tournament, she was defeated 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff on June 3 in the round of 32 round.

Krejcikova came out on top 6-2, 7-5 against Heather Watson in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Krejcikova was one step away from the championship in her previous tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), but she was defeated by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko 6-7, 4-6 on June 25.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Krejcikova have faced each other in the last five years.

Andreeva vs. Krejcikova Odds and Probabilities

Mirra Andreeva Barbora Krejcikova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

