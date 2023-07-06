No. 102-ranked Mirra Andreeva will face No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Thursday, July 6.

With -350 odds, Krejcikova is favored over Andreeva (+240) in this match.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Barbora Krejcikova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 65-ranked Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday, Andreeva reached the Round of 64.

Krejcikova is coming off a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 144-ranked Heather Watson in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

Andreeva has played 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

On grass, Andreeva has played four matches over the past year, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 61.7% of games.

Krejcikova is averaging 20.2 games per match through her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 55.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Krejcikova has played five matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Andreeva and Krejcikova have not matched up on the court.

