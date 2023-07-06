The Round of 64 at Wimbledon will feature Ons Jabeur and Zhuoxuan Bai going toe to toe on Thursday, July 6.

You can see as Jabeur tries to knock out Bai on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jabeur vs. Bai Matchup Info

Jabeur took down Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Jabeur was eliminated by Camila Giorgi 3-6, 2-6 on June 28, in the round of 16.

Bai eliminated Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her most recent tournament (Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 22, Bai went up against Varvara Gracheva in the round of 32 and was eliminated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7.

This is the first time that Jabeur and Bai have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Jabeur vs. Bai Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Zhuoxuan Bai -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.