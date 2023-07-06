Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 6) faces Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 191).
Compared to the underdog Bai (+600), Jabeur is the favorite (-1100) to get to the Round of 32.
Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Ons Jabeur
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.8
Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jabeur defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Bai took home the victory against No. 91-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure, winning 7-6, 6-1.
- Jabeur has played 40 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.8 games per match.
- Jabeur has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 20.7 games per match.
- In her seven matches in the past year across all court types, Bai is averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 58.6% of those games.
- In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Bai has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 63.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Jabeur and Bai have not matched up on the court.
