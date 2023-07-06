In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 6) faces Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 191).

Compared to the underdog Bai (+600), Jabeur is the favorite (-1100) to get to the Round of 32.

Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 91.7% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Zhuoxuan Bai -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Ons Jabeur vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jabeur defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Bai took home the victory against No. 91-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure, winning 7-6, 6-1.

Jabeur has played 40 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.8 games per match.

Jabeur has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 20.7 games per match.

In her seven matches in the past year across all court types, Bai is averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 58.6% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Bai has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 63.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Jabeur and Bai have not matched up on the court.

