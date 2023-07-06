Marcus Semien and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 90 home runs.

Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Boston has scored 420 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.291 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Crawford has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Luis Medina 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - -

