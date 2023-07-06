How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Marcus Semien and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 90 home runs.
- Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 420 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.291 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Crawford has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.
- Crawford has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luis Medina
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.