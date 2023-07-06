Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for the Texas Rangers (51-36) on Thursday, July 6 versus the Boston Red Sox (44-43), who will counter with Kutter Crawford. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Rangers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+115). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 33 out of the 55 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 16-10 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

