The Texas Rangers (51-36) visit the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.77 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Crawford has not registered a quality start on the season.

Crawford will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.6 frames per appearance).

In five of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (10-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.64, a 3.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .988 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

