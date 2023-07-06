A match between Sloane Stephens (No. 39) and Donna Vekic (No. 21) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Stephens look to hold off Vekic on ESPN.

Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Stephens vs. Vekic Matchup Info

Stephens is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 75-ranked Rebecca Peterson in Wednesday's Round of 128.

Stephens was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka (6-7, 4-6) on June 4 in the round of 16 of her last tournament, French Open.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Vekic defeated No. 38-ranked Shuai Zhang, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Vekic was one match away from the championship in her previous tournament (Bett1open), but she was defeated by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 2-6, 6-7 on June 25.

Stephens and Vekic competed in the Round of 32 at the 2018 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles on September 18, 2018. Vekic sealed the win 6-4, 6-4.

In two total sets, Vekic has the upper hand, winning two of them, while Stephens has won zero.

Vekic has bested Stephens in 20 total games between them, winning 12 games (60.0%) against Stephens's eight.

Stephens vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Donna Vekic +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 42.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.5

