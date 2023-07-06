Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Sloane Stephens (No. 39) and Donna Vekic (No. 21) is slated for Thursday, July 6 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can watch Stephens look to hold off Vekic on ESPN.
Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, July 6
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Stephens vs. Vekic Matchup Info
- Stephens is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 75-ranked Rebecca Peterson in Wednesday's Round of 128.
- Stephens was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka (6-7, 4-6) on June 4 in the round of 16 of her last tournament, French Open.
- In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Vekic defeated No. 38-ranked Shuai Zhang, winning 6-2, 6-3.
- Vekic was one match away from the championship in her previous tournament (Bett1open), but she was defeated by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 2-6, 6-7 on June 25.
- Stephens and Vekic competed in the Round of 32 at the 2018 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles on September 18, 2018. Vekic sealed the win 6-4, 6-4.
- In two total sets, Vekic has the upper hand, winning two of them, while Stephens has won zero.
- Vekic has bested Stephens in 20 total games between them, winning 12 games (60.0%) against Stephens's eight.
Stephens vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities
|Sloane Stephens
|Donna Vekic
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|42.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.5
