In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Thursday, Sloane Stephens (ranked No. 39) faces Donna Vekic (No. 21).

In the Round of 64, Vekic is favored over Stephens, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Donna Vekic +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 42.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.5

Sloane Stephens vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Stephens took down Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Vekic took home the victory against No. 38-ranked Shuai Zhang, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Stephens has played 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

Vekic is averaging 22.2 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Vekic has played seven matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Stephens and Vekic have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2018 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles Round of 32. Vekic won that match 6-4, 6-4.

Vekic has won two sets versus Stephens (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Stephens' zero.

Vekic has bettered Stephens in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Stephens and Vekic are averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets.

