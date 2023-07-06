Sorana Cirstea's Round of 64 matchup in Wimbledon versus Jelena Ostapenko is slated for Thursday, July 6.

Check out the Cirstea-Ostapenko match on ESPN.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cirstea vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Cirstea took down Tatjana Maria 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Cirstea was defeated in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 by No. 61-ranked Ana Bogdan on June 26.

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Ostapenko took down No. 123-ranked Greet Minnen, winning 6-1, 6-2.

In the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Ostapenko squared off against No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi on June 29 and was eliminated 6-7 (retired).

In the lone matchup between Cirstea and Ostapenko in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ostapenko was the last one standing, securing the 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory.

Ostapenko has won two sets versus Cirstea, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Cirstea has taken home one set.

In 26 total games, Ostapenko has the upper hand, taking the win in 15 of them, while Cirstea has taken 11.

Cirstea vs. Ostapenko Odds and Probabilities

Sorana Cirstea Jelena Ostapenko +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

