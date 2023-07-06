On Thursday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 37 in the world) faces Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Ostapenko is the favorite (-250) against Cirstea (+190) .

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, July 6

Thursday, July 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Jelena Ostapenko +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Wednesday, Cirstea took down No. 62-ranked Tatjana Maria, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Ostapenko made it to the Round of 64 by beating No. 123-ranked Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday.

In her 36 matches over the past year across all court types, Cirstea has played an average of 22.9 games.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Cirstea has played an average of 28.3 games.

Ostapenko is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Ostapenko has played eight matches and averaged 23.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

Cirstea and Ostapenko have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64. Ostapenko claimed victory in that match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Ostapenko and Cirstea have squared off in three sets against on another, with Ostapenko winning two of them.

Ostapenko has beaten Cirstea in 15 of 26 total games between them, good for a 57.7% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Cirstea and Ostapenko have averaged 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

