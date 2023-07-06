On Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Seattle Storm (4-12) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (12-5). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Storm matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Storm are 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Connecticut has not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Seattle has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 16 times this season.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 15 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.