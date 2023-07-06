The Seattle Storm (4-12) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (12-5) on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

The matchup has no set line.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.9)

Connecticut (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Sun vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has covered the spread seven times in 16 games.

This season, 11 of Connecticut's 16 games have gone over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun own a top-five defense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 79.6 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank fifth with 83.9 points scored per contest.

So far this season, Connecticut is grabbing 35 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.9 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Sun have been thriving when it comes to turnovers this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and second-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

With 6.6 three-pointers per game, the Sun rank eighth in the WNBA. They own a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Sun have been shining when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.2) and best in three-point percentage allowed (29.4%).

So far this season, Connecticut has taken 72.0% two-pointers, accounting for 78.2% of the team's buckets. It has shot 28.0% from three-point land (21.8% of the team's baskets).

